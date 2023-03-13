Stocks gain 452 points on expected IMF deal
Business
KARACHI (Dunya News) - Shares at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend in early trading session on Monday.
The benchmark KSE-100 index gained 452.03 points, or 1.08 per cent, to reach 42,246.69 points at 10:38am.
According to market analyst, the positive sentiments prevailed at the PSX because of reports of expected IMF deal this week and reported extension in Saudi Arabia's deferred oil facility by a year.
-- More to follow