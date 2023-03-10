PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 208 points

10 March,2023 07:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Friday, gaining 208.33 points, a positive change of 0.50 per cent, closing at 41,793.87 points against 41,585.54 points the previous day.

A total of 272,742,393 shares were traded during the day as compared to 229,088,710 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.6.770 billion against Rs.7.431 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 329 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 222 of them recorded gains and 86 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 21 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were Fauji Foods Ltd with 24,362,756 shares at Rs.5.70 per share; Telecard Limited with 23,457,500 shares at Rs.8.03 per share and WorldCall Telecom with 19,078,655 shares at Rs.1.32 per share.

Rafhan Maize witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.534.00 per share price, closing at Rs.8,249.00, whereas the runner-up was Bata (Pak) with an Rs.48.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.1,835.00.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.1,317.55 per share closing at Rs.18,210.00; followed by Ismail Ind with Rs.18.23 decline to close at Rs.460.10.