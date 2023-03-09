PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 226 points

Business Business PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 226 points

PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 226 points

09 March,2023 05:42 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with bullish trend on Thursday, gaining 226.61 points, a positive change of 0.55 per cent, closing at 41,585.54 points against 41,358.93 points the previous day.

A total of 229,088,710 shares were traded during the day as compared to 162,884,970 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.431 billion against Rs.6.333 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 324 companies transacted their shares in the stock market; 205 of them recorded gains and 100 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 19 companies remained unchanged.

The three top-trading companies were WorldCall Telecom with 26,617,120 shares at Rs.1.31 per share; Telecard Limited with 17,051,000 shares at Rs.7.64 per share and Maple Leaf with 12,410,932 shares at Rs.25.94 per share.

Atlas Honda Ltd witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.19.59 per share price, closing at Rs.280.79, whereas the runner-up was Thal Ind Corp with an Rs.19.34.00 rise in its per share price to Rs.288.90.

Pak Services witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs.152.09 per share closing at Rs.1,875.88; followed by Pak Tobacco with Rs.43.57 decline to close at Rs.675.10.