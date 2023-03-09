Pakistan, UK agree to enhance bilateral trade ties

Trade minister says economic stabilisation a priority

09 March,2023 03:35 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar on Thursday said economic stabilization and economic growth are the key priorities of government.

Talking to Member of British Parliament and British Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy, Mark Eastwood, who called on him in Islamabad, he expressed the confidence that the country would achieve economic stability in near future.

Appreciating Mark Eastwood's efforts for enhancement of bilateral trade between Pakistan and the UK, Syed Naveed said Pakistan honors trustworthy relations between the two countries.

He said there is a great potential for investors in the fields of education, health, energy, textile and other sectors.

The British Trade envoy said Pakistan and the UK are enjoying durable, historical and cooperative relations which needs to be resilient through the enhancement of bilateral trade.