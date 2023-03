Dollar appreciates Rs2.88 against rupee in interbank

Business Business Dollar appreciates Rs2.88 against rupee in interbank

On Wednesday, the US dollar closed at Rs279.12 in the interbank market

09 March,2023 11:23 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The US dollar appreciated Rs2.88 against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank market on Thursday.

The greenback was being traded at Rs282 around 10am during intra-day trading. On Wednesday, the dollar closed at Rs279.12 in the interbank market.

The dollar also jumped by Rs3.50 in the open market to be traded at Rs284.50.