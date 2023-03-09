Roshan Digital Accounts inflows soar to all-time high of $5.8bn

Overall nearly 536,676 RDA accounts have been opened by overseas Pakistanis of 175 countries

09 March,2023 09:43 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Maintaining upward trajectory, cumulative inflows under Roshan Digital Accounts (RDA) have reached all-time high of $5.8 billion since its launching, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) data shows.

Pakistan received fresh inflows amounting to $125 million in RDA accounts in February 2023 compared to $110m in January 2023, showing an increase of 14 per cent or $15m.

With fresh inflows, cumulative inflows under RDA surged to an all-time high of $5.811 billion at the end of February 2023 up from $5.686 billion at the end of January 2023.

Out of the overall RDA inflows, some 63 percent or $ 3.655 billion were invested in the Naya Pakistan Certificates (NPCs), whereas an amount equivalent to $ 49 million was invested in the stock market.

As a whole 536,676 RDA accounts have been opened by overseas Pakistanis of 175 countries.

The detailed analysis revealed that investment in conventional NPCs and Islamic NPCs has reached almost equal level. Investment in conventional NPCs rose to $1.833 billion in February 2023 up from $1.8 billion in January 2023, depicting an increase of $33 million.

Similarly, investment in Islamic NPCs surged by $53 million to $1.822 billion at the end of February 2023.