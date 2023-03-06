UAE's GDP grew 7.6pc in 2022, official says

Business Business UAE's GDP grew 7.6pc in 2022, official says

A slowdown is forecast this year with a more uncertain oil price outlook

06 March,2023 09:11 am

ABU DHABI (Reuters) - The United Arab Emirates’ economy expanded 7.6% last year, a senior official said on Thursday, about double the rise in gross domestic product (GDP) recorded in 2021 as the Gulf state rebounded sharply from the Covid-19 pandemic.

While higher energy prices supported economic growth across the Gulf region’s oil exporters last year, a slowdown is forecast this year with a more uncertain oil price outlook and a challenging global macroeconomic environment.