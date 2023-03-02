Pakistan foreign reserves rise to $9.26 billion

Business Business Pakistan foreign reserves rise to $9.26 billion

02 March,2023 08:47 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves stood at US$ 9.26 billion as of February 24, data released on Thursday showed.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued here, stated that reserves held by the central bank increased by US$ 556 million to US$ 3.81 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were at US$ 5.45 billion.

The central bank received US$ 700 million as GoP commercial loan disbursement from China and after accounting for external debt repayments, SBP reserves increased by US$ 556 million, the statement added.

In the previous week ended on February 17, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country was US$ 8,726.5 million.

Among them, foreign reserves held by the SBP were US$ 3,258.5 million while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,468 million.