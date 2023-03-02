Ghee price rockets by Rs115 per kg at utility stores

The price of subsidised ghee has been increased nearly three weeks before the start of Ramazan

02 March,2023 02:17 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The per kilogramme price of ghee available at the utility stores under the Prime Minister's package has been increased for the second time in the last two months.

According to an document, ghee price has been jacked up by Rs115 per kg and now the subsidised ghee will be available at Rs490 per kg instead of Rs375 per kg.

Earlier, the ghee price was increased by Rs75 per kg on January 1, 2023. In the last two months, ghee has become expensive by Rs190 per kg under the Prime Minister's package.

The official document further reveals that beneficiaries of the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISE) will be exempted from the latest increase.

The BISE beneficiaries will buy one kilogramme ghee in Rs 300.