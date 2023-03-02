Pakistani rupee hits all-time low against dollar amid tough IMF conditions

The greenback being traded at Rs285 in the interbank market

02 March,2023 11:40 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The US dollar spiralled out of control as the Pakistani rupee depreciated Rs18.89 against the greenback on Thursday amid political and economic uncertainty.

The greenback was being traded at Rs285 in the interbank market trade at around 11:30am. The historic plunge in the value of the local currency followed the monetary policy review and delay in the International Monetary Fund (IMF)'s deal.

According to Arif Habib Limited, the appreciation in the interbank market continues after the government curbed imports to manage with the depleting foreign exchange reserves amid a high risk of default.

The development comes as the market expects further monetary tightening to control inflation at the State Bank of Pakistan's emergency Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting scheduled for later on in the day.

The local currency had fallen against the greenback on Wednesday, settling at 266.11 after a depreciation of 1.73 per cent or Rs4.61 in the inter-bank market.

-- Moody's downgrades Pakistan's credit rating to 'Caa3' --



On Tuesday last, Moody's downgraded the Pakistan’s local and foreign currency issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings to Caa3 from Caa1.

The decision to downgrade the ratings is driven by Moody’s assessment that Pakistan’s increasingly fragile liquidity and external position significantly raises default risks to a level consistent with a Caa3 rating, said a statement.

In particular, the country's foreign exchange reserves have fallen to extremely low levels, far lower than necessary to cover its imports needs and external debt obligations over the immediate and medium term.

Moody's added that it has also downgraded the rating for the senior unsecured MTN programme to (P)Caa3 from (P)Caa1. The agency further noted that it has changed the country's outlook to "stable from negative".