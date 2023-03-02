In-focus

Merchandise exports contract 19pc in Feb; massive layoffs feared

The country's exports plunged 8.65pc at $18.79bn during 8MFY23

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The merchandise's exports contracted for the the sixth consecutive month, dropping by 18.67 per cent year-on-year to $2.30 billion in February this year.

The contraction in merchandise exports could trigger massive layoffs in the industrial sector.

The country's exports plunged 8.65pc at $18.79bn during the first eight months of FY2022-23 compared to $20.57bn in the corresponding period last year. The drop shows the government would find it difficult to achieve the export target this fiscal year.

Imports dipped 31.51pc to $4.009bn in February compared to $5.85bn over the corresponding month of last year. In the first eight months, the imports fell 23.56pc to $40.09bn this year from $52.45bn over the corresponding period last year.

Between July and February FY23, the trade deficit decelerated 33.18pc to $21.30bn from $31.87bn over the corresponding months of last year. 

In February trade deficit fell 43.56pc to $1.70bn on a year-on-year basis.

The export proceeds are declining mainly because of internal and external factors raising fears about the closure of industrial units, especially textile and clothing.

