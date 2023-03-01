FBR surpasses budgetary target for February 2023

Business Business FBR surpasses budgetary target for February 2023

FBR surpasses budgetary target for February 2023

01 March,2023 10:23 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has collected Rs527.3 billion against the budgetary target of Rs527 billion during the month of February 2023.

This shows a growth of 16.3 percent as compared to the collection of the same month of last year, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Cumulatively, FBR has collected Rs4,493 billion in the first eight months of the current financial year against Rs3,820 billion was collected in the corresponding period of last year depicting a year-over-year growth of 18%.

FBR continues to show impressive performance during the third quarter of the current financial year which displays its unwavering commitment towards achieving the revised upward annual budgetary target of Rs7,641 billion despite economic challenges.

As per the provisional data, direct tax collection grew at a robust pace of 47% during the first eight months of the current financial year which is reflective of the Government’s policy of making taxation progressive and equitable by shifting tax burden towards society’s wealthy and affluent segments.

This consistent growth in direct taxes, particularly those from domestic sources is, in large part, due to administrative and enforcement measures of the FBR.

The contribution of domestic taxes has increased from 49.4% last year to 58.7% during the current year, pointing towards the success of policies aimed at reducing reliance on import duties and taxes.

Furthermore, it is also significant that the collection from Customs Duty has shown an increase of 2% during the month of February 2023 compared to the same month last year.

FBR has also stayed on top of addressing exporters’ liquidity needs through issuance of Rs235 billion in refunds during the first eight months of the current financial year as against Rs198 billion during corresponding period of last year-a year-over-year increase of 19%.

FBR sincerely appreciates all those taxpayers who diligently fulfilled their national duty of paying due taxes.

This would go a long way in achieving the budgetary target and also lauds the endeavours of all field formations and its officers for their untiring efforts and commitment to optimizing revenue collection in challenging economic situations.

This growth in tax revenues, especially direct taxes, underscores the resolve of the government and FBR to make Pakistan a thriving, resilient and self-reliant nation which has the will and capacity to withstand the current economic challenges.