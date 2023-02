Ogra notifies Rs136.44 increase in LPG cylinder price

Business Business Ogra notifies Rs136.44 increase in LPG cylinder price

New price will take effect from March 1

28 February,2023 07:20 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Tuesday notified an Rs136.44 increase in the price of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder weighing 11.8kgs.

The price will take effect from March 1.

The new price will be Rs3277.73 per cylinder and Rs277.77 per kg after an increase of Rs11.56 per kg.