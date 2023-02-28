DHL to partially suspend some operations from March 15 in Pakistan

Suspends 'Import Express Product' service

28 February,2023 05:42 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – DHL announced the partial suspension of some of its operations in Pakistan due to the government’s restrictions on outward remittances.

The decision comes in the wake of the government and the State Bank of Pakistan’s restrictions on outbound remittances for foreign companies operating in Pakistan.

The company, while restricting outbound shipments to a maximum weight of 70kg for all customers billed in Pakistan from March 15, suspended the “Import Express Product" service. However, the company informed the customers that the last pick-up date would be March 14 and shipments picked up on or before the date would still be sent.