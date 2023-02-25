Pakistan facing immense economic pressure, Naveed Qamar

Pakistan facing immense economic pressure, Naveed Qamar

Federal Minister briefs on Pak-US TIFA meet; says economic growth will speed up after IMF program

25 February,2023 03:35 am

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar has said that Pakistan was currently facing immense economic pressure but economic growth will speed up after successful negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Addressing a press conference in Washington, the Federal Minister said that the relations between Pakistan and the United States were getting strong with time. He said that US was the biggest market for Pakistan’s exports.

Briefing about the Trade and Investment Framework Agreement (TIFA) meeting between Pakistan and the United States, Syed Naveed Qamar said that the crop that was most affected due to recent catastrophic flooding was cotton.

He said that Pakistan needed cotton the most at the moment and that he had discussed agriculture, technology and other matters in United States.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader also said that the foreign exchange reserves of the country will increase after successful IMF program, he showed hope over success of USAID program. He said that Pak-US relations had improved and that the pace of economic growth will speed up after IMF program.