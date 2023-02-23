OGDCL announces financial results for first half of fiscal year

Business Business OGDCL announces financial results for first half of fiscal year

Rs57.835 billion deposited in national exchequer, profit at Rs95.011 billion, says spokesperson

23 February,2023 04:13 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has announced the financial results for the first half of the fiscal year 2022-23.

OGDCL deposited Rs57.835 billion in taxes to the national exchequer while the company's profit during the same period remained Rs95.011 billion with income per share at Rs22.09 billion. The spokesperson further said that the OGDCL Board of Directors announced an interim profit of Rs2.25 per share.

