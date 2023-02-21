Karachi: Broiler meat price reaches Rs800 per kg

After arbitrariness of milk vendors broiler meat sellers have also increased the prices arbitrarily

21 February,2023 06:40 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - In Karachi the price of broiler meat has reached Rs800 per kg while the administration has been playing the role of a silent spectator.

After the arbitrariness of milk vendors in Karachi, broiler meat sellers have also increased the prices arbitrarily. Karachi's administration is helpless in front of illegal profiteers, including milk vendors.

Broiler meat was being sold at Rs700 to Rs750 per kg in different areas of the city on Sunday but on Monday the price has reached Rs800 per kg while the price of live chicken in the city is Rs510 per kg.

