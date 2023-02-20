Pakistan's current account deficit contracts 90pc to $0.24bn in Jan

The deficit has declined 16.55pc as compared to December’s $0.29bn

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The country's current account deficit contracted 90.2 per cent to $0.24 billion in January this year from $2.47bn in the corresponding month of 2022.

The data shared by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) shows that the deficit has declined 16.55pc as compared to December’s $0.29bn.

The central bank on Monday reported that cumulatively, the country recorded a CAD amounting to $3.799bn in Jul-Jan FY23 compared to $11.558bn in the same period of the previous fiscal year, a decline of $7.75bn.

“CAD recorded $0.2 billion in January 2023 against a deficit of $2.5 billion in January 2022,” the central bank said.

The decline comes as Pakistan moved to restrict imports, curtailing the opening of letters of credit for a variety of sectors much to the dismay of businesses who rely on inward shipments for their operations.

