US brings F-35, Super Hornet and bombers to India

Business Business US brings F-35, Super Hornet and bombers to India

India under West’s pressure to separate from Moscow as it tries to upgrade fighter fleet to increase strength.

18 February,2023 02:11 am

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Last week the US brought the F-35, its most modern fighter jet, together with F-16s, Super Hornets and B-1B bombers to India for the first time in an effort to lure New Delhi away from Russia.

India is under pressure from the West to separate itself from Moscow as it desperately tries to upgrade its primarily Soviet-era fighter aircraft fleet to increase its air strength. India is also concerned about Russian supply delays brought on by the conflict in Ukraine.

The largest American delegation in the 27-year history of the Aero India exhibition in Bengaluru, which finishes on Friday, highlights the expanding strategic partnership between the United States and India.

Russia who has been India's top weapons supplier since the days of the Soviet Union had a minimal presence in comparison. State-owned arms exporter Rosoboronexport shared a booth alongside Almaz-Antey, United Aircraft and tanks, trucks, radars and airplanes in miniature.

Despite the fact that Russia hasn't sent a fighter plane to Bengaluru in ten years—since India started considering more European and American fighter jets—Rosoboronexport had a more prominent location for their stand in earlier iterations of the exhibition.

The second aircraft carrier of the Indian Navy is in need of fighter planes, and Lockheed Martin's F-21, an updated F-16 built for India and revealed at Aero India in 2019, is also being offered to the air force. Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornets have already entered the contest.

Tensions with China and Pakistan have pushed a $20 billion air force proposal to purchase 114 multi-role fighter aircraft into stark relief, which has been on hold for five years.

According to an Indian Air Force (IAF) source, India is not considering the F-35 "as of now," but the first-ever demonstration of two F-35s at Aero India was a reflection of Washington's rising strategic relevance to New Delhi.

Before the event, state-run Russian media outlets stated that Moscow had given New Delhi armaments worth around $13 billion over the previous five years and had made orders for another $10 billion.

