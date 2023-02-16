Rupee recovers Rs1.01 against dollar

16 February,2023 07:29 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan rupee appreciated by Rs1.01 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Thursday and closed at Rs264.37, against the previous day's closing of Rs265.38.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs266 and Rs268.85 respectively.

The price of Euro decreased by 97 paisa and closed at Rs283.22 against the last day's closing of Rs284.19.

The Japanese Yen lost one paisa to close at Rs1.97, whereas a decrease of Rs2.01 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs318.65 as compared to its last closing of Rs320.66.

The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham decreased by 28 paisa to close at Rs71.97 and Saudi Riyal decreased by 23 paisa Rs70.49.