Business Business Govt hikes gas price by 113pc after dropping petrol bomb on masses

16 February,2023 09:56 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has notified 16.6 per cent to 113pc hike in the tariff of gas for oil categories for January to June 2023.

The development comes shortly after a massive increase in the prices of petroleum products by the coalition government.

The authority, in a statement, says the Ministry of Energy (Petroleum Division) communicated the decision of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC), ratified by the federal cabinet, in respect of gas sale price, effective January 01, 2023.

After receiving the said advice, the OGRA notified the sale prices against each category of retail consumers of natural gas.

For domestic consuming up to 100 cubic metres of gas, the price has been increased by 16.6 percent from 300 to Rs350 per MMBTU, an increase of Rs50 per MMBTU. For domestic consumers who utilise 200 cubic metres, the rate has been increased by 32 percent from 553 to Rs730 per MMBTU.

A 69pc hike in tariff has been given approved for consumers of up to 300 cubic metres of gas, and it will cost them Rs1,250 per MMBTU up from 738 per mmbtu. For domestic consumers utilising gas up to 400 cubic metres, the rate has been hiked by 99 percent or up from 1107 to Rs2,200 per MMBTU.

For households using more than 400 cubic metres of gas, the rate has been notified an increase by 124 percent to Rs3,270 per MMBTU which was 1460 per mmbtu.

After a 28.6 percent hike, the gas price for commercial consumers has been increased from Rs1,283 to Rs1,650 per MMBTU.

The price of gas for the power sector has been increased from Rs857 to Rs1,050 per MMBTU following an increase of 22.8 percent. For the export industry, after a 34 percent raise, the rate has been up to Rs1,100 per MMBTU.

The CNG sector will have to pay Rs1,805 per MMBTU following a hike of 31 percent (Rs1,371). An increase of 46pc, the fertiliser sector will be provided gas at Rs1,500 per MMBTU which was Rs1,023 per mmbtu.

For the cement sector, the tariff has been increased by 17.5% to Rs1,500/mmBtu.