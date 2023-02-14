Pakistan, Kuwait agree to boost ties in energy, trade sectors

14 February,2023 11:48 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan and Kuwait have agreed to boost economic ties in key areas, particularly in the energy and trade sectors.

The agreement came on Tuesday during a meeting between Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Prof Ahsan Iqbal and Minister for Finance of Kuwait Abdul Wahab Al-Rasheed.

It is noted that the conference on “Effective Nuclear and Radiation Regulatory Systems: Preparing for the Future in Rapidly Changing Environment,” taking place in Abu Dhabi from February, 13 to 16 organised by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) and hosted by the UAE’s Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) of World Government Summit where Planning Minister is representing Pakistan, accompanied by Minister of State for Petroleum, Musadik Málik, said a press release issued here.

During the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal said that both countries have a strong relationship and they have agreed to enhance economic cooperation in areas of interest which include trade and investment, particularly in the energy sector.

They also discussed enhancing access to the Kuwaiti market for Pakistani products as well as labour force.

During the meeting, opportunities offered by China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) also came under discussion, particularly Pakistan’s success in turning around the energy sector during the last decade.

Kuwait’s Minister for Finance Abdul Wahab Al-Rasheed appreciated the role of Pakistani workers in the development of Kuwait and appreciated the strong cultural, religious and economic ties between both nations.

He agreed that there is a lot of room for expanding the economic cooperation between both countries and proposed to follow-up meetings to implement the ideas which were discussed during the meeting.

It is hoped that the meeting will help in expanding the ambit of Pak-Kuwait relations by tapping the potential that both markets have presented.