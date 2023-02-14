In-focus

KSE-100 loses over 500 points amid political and economic uncertainty

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed negative sentiments during intra-day trading as the benchmark index KSE-100 lost over 500 points amid political and economic uncertainty.

The KSE-100 index lost 547.62 points, or 1.31 per cent, to reach at 41,169.33 points around 12noon. Across-the-board selling was witnessed with index-heavy sectors including, automobile, cement, chemical, commercial banks, oil & gas exploration companies and OMCs trading in the red.

Market experts are attributing decline to lack of clarity over resumption of IMF programme and deteriorating macroeconomic indicators.

