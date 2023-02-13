Nissan, Renault to invest $600 million to make new models in India

The automakers gave details of new joint projects in Latin America, India and Europe.

TOKYO (Web Desk) - Nissan Motor Co and Renault SA said on Monday they would invest $600 million to make six new models in India. The Japanese and French automakers will work on the projects from their base in Chennai, turning it into an export hub, they said in a statement.

The six models, with each automaker making three, will be built on joint platforms and will also be exported, they said.

The new models will consist of two electric vehicles, the first EVs to be rolled out by the automakers in India, and four sports utility vehicles (SUVs).

The automakers last week unveiled details of their redesigned alliance and gave details of new joint projects in Latin America, India and Europe.