Nepra forms committee to probe major power outage

11 February,2023 05:49 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Saturday formed a five-member committee to probe the massive breakdown in the national grid on January 23 that triggered the worst electricity outage across the length and breadth of the country in months, paralyzing life and highlighting the weak infrastructure of the heavily indebted nation.

Sources privy to the development said that the committee was set up on the directives of the Standing Committee on Energy to investigate the reasons behind the power outage.



The committee will be headed by the Nepra advisor while three technical experts have also been made part of the committee, and the report will be submitted to the Nepra chairman within a month, added sources