WB appreciates pace of reforms for sales tax harmonisation

10 February,2023 09:46 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Regional Director World Bank Mathew Verghis here on Friday appreciated the progress made in harmonising the Sales Tax by Federal Board of Revenue (FBR).

He said this in a meeting with Chairman FBR, Asim Ahmad. He was accompanied by Country Director Najy Benhassine and his team.

During the meeting, both sides discussed various initiatives of FBR for revenue mobilisation and also reviewed the progress of Pakistan Raises Revenue Program (PRRP) being implemented with financial assistance of the World Bank. Both sides expressed satisfaction with the progress of the project.

The program is expected to contribute to a sustainable increase in domestic revenue by broadening the tax base.

Asim Ahmad praised the efforts of the teams on both sides and expressed optimism that the program will further upgrade IT-based capacities of FBR for strengthening of tax administration.

The FBR and World Bank agreed to continue cooperation in pursuing the reforms agenda under the project.