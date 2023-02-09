Bulls prevail at PSX as KSE-100 gains over 500 points

The stocks opened in green amid hopes of revival of the IMF programme

KARACHI (Dunya News) - Bulls are dominating the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) today amid hopes of revival of the IMF bailout programme.

The benchmark KSE-100 Index jumped 501.02 points or 1.2 per cent intra-day during trading.

At around 11:15am, the KSE-100 Index was trading at 42,224.34 level. The stocks were closed at 41,723.32 points on Wednesday.

