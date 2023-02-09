Rupee appreciates by Rs3.33 against dollar in interbank

The expectation of an agreement with the IMF is apparently strengthening the local currency

09 February,2023 11:14 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistani rupee continued to appreciate against the US dollar for the second consecutive day on Thursday.

The local currency was being traded at Rs70 per dollar in the interbank market at around 11am with an appreciation of Rs3.33 from yesterday’s close of Rs273.33, data shared by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan (Ecap) showed.

Analysts are attributing the recovery to expectations that the government would reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

-- More to follow

