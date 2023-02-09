WAPDA's hydropower generation will increase 10,000 MW by 2030

Diamer Bhasha, Mohmand, Dasu, Tarbela 5th ext. notable in under-construction projects, Chairman WAPDA

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - WAPDA will increase hydropower generation by 10,000 MW by 2030, Chairman WAPDA said.

First conference of General Managers and Project Directors of WAPDA was chaired by the Chairman. Member Finance, Member Water and Member Power also participated in the meeting.

In the conference the Chairman said that with the increase of 10,000 MW in hydropower generation, wapda hydropower capacity will double to 20,000 MW.

He said that the additional quantity of cheap hydropower and water would be helpful in the economic stability of the country.

Chairman WAPDA said that Diamer Bhasha, Mohmand, Dasu and Tarbela 5th extension projects were notable among the under-construction projects of WAPDA while K-4, Kurram Tangi Dam and Kachhi Canal were also included in the under-construction projects.