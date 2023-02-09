July-December budget deficit exceeds Rs1,683 billion

Business Business July-December budget deficit exceeds Rs1,683 billion

Government expenditure was Rs6,382 billion, tax and non-tax government revenue at Rs4,698 billion

09 February,2023 03:03 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The budget deficit from July to December of the current financial year has exceeded Rs1,683 billion, Finance Ministry has said.

The government expenditure during July-December was Rs6,382 billion while tax and non-tax government revenue was Rs4,698 billion.

According to the report, the FBR collected more than Rs3,731 billion in revenue during July-December, more than Rs967 billion in non-tax revenue and Rs638 billion for the defense sector in the first six months of the current financial year.

The Finance Ministry report further stated that more than Rs2573 billion was spent on payment of interest on loans and more than Rs1880 billion was paid to the provinces under the National Financial Award.