Roshan Digital Account total $5.686 billion by January 2023

Roshan Digital Account total $5.686 billion by January 2023

Remittance inflows were $110 million in January up from $140 million in December, SBP figures

07 February,2023 02:40 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - By the end of January 2023 payments made using the Roshan Digital Account totaled $5.686 billion, Dunya News reported.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said that as of the end of December there was $5.57 billion and as of January 2023 there were 524,822 accounts registered under the scheme.

Remittance inflows were $110 million in January up from $140 million in December and $141 million in November 2022, according to central bank figures.

The amount of accounts registered under the Roshan Digital Program also grew going from 511,159 in December 2022 to 524,822 in January 2023 which was a rise of 13,663.

In the first month of the plan which was introduced in September 2020 barely $7 million was deposited by Pakistanis living abroad. The Roshan Digital Account, which enables non-resident Pakistanis to make payments in Pakistan, was introduced during the previous administration in partnership with local commercial banks.

