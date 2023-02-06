Honda Atlas again increases car prices by up to Rs550,000

Business Business Honda Atlas again increases car prices by up to Rs550,000

Honda Atlas again increases car prices by up to Rs550,000

06 February,2023 03:25 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The Honda Atlas Cars on Monday increased the prices of its vehicles for the second time in two weeks.

The hike is as high as Rs1.1 million on a cumulative basis, the company says in a notice issued to the dealers.

The car manufacturer raised the rates of its vehicles by up to Rs550,000. The new prices came into effect on February 4, 2023.

Over the past one month, the ndus Motor Company (Toyota), the Lucky Motor Corporation (KIA) and the Hyundai Nishat Motor have also announced an increase in car prices amid rapid rupee depreciation.

According to the industry experts, other automobile assemblers will likely follow the same trend.

The price of City 1.2L MT jumped by Rs260,000 to Rs4.329 million. Similarly, Honda hiked prices of City Aspire 1.5L MT and City Aspire 1.5L CVT by Rs310,000 and Rs320,000, taking the rates to Rs4.939 million and Rs5.119 million.

The company pushed up the prices of Civic variants by Rs450,000-Rs550,000. The high-end Civic RS 1.5L Turbo LL-CVT witnessed the largest price revision of Rs550,000 and it is now available at Rs8.649 million. The car was earlier priced at Rs8.099 million.