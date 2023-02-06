PKR appreciates by Rs3.08 against dollar in interbank

Business Business PKR appreciates by Rs3.08 against dollar in interbank

PKR appreciates by Rs3.08 against dollar in interbank

06 February,2023 11:11 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The US dollar lost upward momentum against the Pakistani rupee during intra-day trading on Monday, depreciating Rs3.08 in the interbank market.

The local currency is being traded at Rs273.50 against the greenback around 11am.

However on Friday, the Pakistani rupee slipped to another all-time low against the dollar, closing at 276.58, a decline of Rs5.22 or 1.89 per cent against the dollar.

During the previous week, the local unit recorded a cumulative fall of 5.05pc to close at its all-time low of 276.58 against the dollar in the inter-bank market.

-- More to follow