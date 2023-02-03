Historic high: PKR depreciates Rs4.64 against dollar in interbank

03 February,2023 02:19 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs6.64 against the US dollar in the interbank market during intra-day trading on Friday.

The local currency was being traded at Rs276 against the greenback at 2pm. The dollar also appreciated by Rs2 against the local currency to be traded at Rs277.50.

According to a market analyst, the today's statement issued by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the IMF's giving tough time to the finance minister and the eoconomic team is impacting the market sentiment.

On Thursday, the rupee remained under pressure, as it had settled at 271.36, a decline of Rs2.53 or 0.93 per cent against the dollar.

Thursday’s closing was the weakest level for the local currency, and comes as talks between the IMF and Pakistan are continuing in the federal capital.

