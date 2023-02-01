GSK reports Q4 profit, sales beat Wall Street estimates

Business Business GSK reports Q4 profit, sales beat Wall Street estimates

GSK reports Q4 profit, sales beat Wall Street estimates

01 February,2023 01:28 pm

(Reuters) - GSK on Wednesday beat fourth-quarter profit and sales forecasts helped by sales of its blockbuster shingles vaccine Shingrix. The London-listed drugmaker, which executed a long-scripted overhaul with the spinoff of its consumer health unit last July, reported adjusted profit of 25.8 pence per share on sales of about 7.4 billion pounds ($9.11 billion).

Analysts were expecting 21.2 pence per share on sales of about 7.1 billion pounds, company-compiled consensus estimates showed.

GSK, now solely focused on vaccines and medicines, also forecast 2023 sales to rise 6% to 8% and adjusted operating profit to climb by 10% to 12%, excluding any contributions from the company’s COVID-19 solutions business, at constant exchange rates.

GSK Pakistan recognised as ‘top employer’

Shingrix generated 769 million pounds over the quarter, topping the 748 million in the GSK-compiled consensus estimates.

