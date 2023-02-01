PKR continues appreciating against dollar in interbank

PKR continues appreciating against dollar in interbank

01 February,2023 12:27 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistani rupee on Thursday appreciated by Rs0.72 against the US dollar during intra-day trade.

The local currency also appreciated by Rs1.75 or 0.65 per cent against the greenback on Tuesday, thanks to the ongoing IMF-Pakistan talks over bailout package.

The dollar was being traded at Rs267.17 in the interbank market around 12noon. The PKR has so far gained Rs4.15 in the last two days after hitting a historic low on Monday.