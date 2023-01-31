OGRA jacks up LPG price by Rs59.60 per kg

Business Business OGRA jacks up LPG price by Rs59.60 per kg

OGRA jacks up LPG price by Rs59.60 per kg

31 January,2023 08:12 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Amid the recent historic hike in petroleum prices, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Tuesday increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs59.60 per kilogram.



In a notification issued by the fuel authority, the 11.8kg domestic cylinder after the price hike will now cost Rs3,114.



Earlier, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced an increase of up to Rs35 in petroleum prices with an immediate effect as Pakistan is scrambling to meet the conditions of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for revival of much-needed loan programme stalled since September last.

— Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (@MoIB_Official) January 29, 2023