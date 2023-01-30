Dar chairs meeting on telecom sector

30 January,2023 10:53 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Federal Minister for Finance and revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar here on Monday chaired a meeting during which discussions were held on Telecom sector in general and PTCL in particular.

According to a statement issued by the finance minister, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Syed Amin Ul Haque, Federal Minister for Law and Justice Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, secretaries finance, privatization and IT & Telecom participated in the meeting.

On the occasion, the finance minister underscored the significance of this sector and emphasized that the nominee directors of the government on the Board of PTCL must make active contribution for the best possible performance of the PTCL.