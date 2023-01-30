Rupee plunges to new low of Rs269.63 against dollar

Buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs268 and Rs270.5 respectively

30 January,2023 06:31 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The exchange rate of the Pakistani rupee depreciated by Rs6.03 against the US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs269.63 against the previous day s closing of Rs262.60.

According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs268 and Rs270.5 respectively.

The price of the euro appreciated by Rs7.11 and closed at Rs292.71 against the previous day s closing of Rs285.60, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The Japanese yen increased by 06 paisa to close at Rs2.07, whereas an increase of Rs8.87 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British pound, which was traded at Rs333.81 as compared to its last closing of Rs324.94.

The exchange rates of the Emirates dirham and Saudi riyal increased by Rs1.87 and Rs1.91 paisa to close at Rs71.82 and Rs73.40 respectively.