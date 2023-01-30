BOJ governor stresses need to maintain ultra-easy policy

BOJ Kuroda stresses need to maintain ultra-easy policy

30 January,2023 09:43 am

TOKYO (Reuters) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Monday stressed the importance of maintaining ultra-loose monetary policy to support the economy and prod companies to raise wages.

"Japan s trend inflation is likely to gradually accelerate ... but that will take some more time," Kuroda told parliament.

"Uncertainty regarding Japan s economy is extremely high. It s therefore important now to support the economy, and create an environment where companies can raise wages," he said.