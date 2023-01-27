Hasbro announces approximately 15% global staff reduction

Business Business Hasbro announces approximately 15% global staff reduction

Transformers toy manufacturer’s shares drop 7% after 1,000 full-time employment removal announcement

27 January,2023 05:41 am

(Reuters) - In response to weaker demand for its toys and games, Hasbro announced that it will reduce approximately 15 percent of its global staff this year. It also predicted holiday-quarter profits significantly below Wall Street projections.

After the business announced it will remove roughly 1,000 full-time employment internationally in an effort to reduce expenses, shares of the Transformers toy manufacturer dropped almost 7% to $59.50 in extended trade.

Competitor Mattel Inc. shares also decreased by around 2%. The layoffs, according to Hasbro, will begin to take effect in the coming weeks and are "essential to return our business to a competitive, industry-leading position."

According to Hasbro, fourth-quarter revenue was at $1.68 billion, a 17% decrease from the same period last year. Refinitiv IBES statistics show that analysts predict revenues of $1.92 billion on average.

On February 16, when it is scheduled to release results for the holiday quarter, the business projected quarterly adjusted profits per share of $1.29 to $1.31, far less than the $1.48 analysts had predicted.

Eric Nyman, president and chief operations officer, was also leaving the business, according to Hasbro, who also mentioned organisational changes.