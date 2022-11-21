Finance ministry bars sugar mills from exporting sugar

21 November,2022 05:22 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Finance Ministry on Monday while rejecting claims in abundance of sugar barred the sugar mills form exporting sugar.



Sources privy to the matter said that talks were held between sugar mill owners and the finance ministry, in which the ministry rejected the sugar mills’ claims of an abundance of sugar and barred them from exporting sugar.



The National Food Security Minister Tariq Bashir Cheema said that the Sugar Mills Association did not inform government about the overall stock situation, adding that there is a fear of 40% reduction in sugarcane production in Sindh.



On the other hand, there will be another round of negotiations with the Sugar Mills Association on Thursday.