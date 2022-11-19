Crude oil, gas prices decrease in global market

19 November,2022 01:12 pm

NEWYORK (Web Desk) - The price of crude oil has decreased in the global market, its price in the global market has decreased by 5 percent.

After the decrease of 5 percent, the price of the crude oil has reached to $86 per barrel.

While the WTI crude oil has been traded at $77 in the global market.

As per media reports, global gas prices have also dropped by 4 percent, after which the price has been recorded at $6.8 per million Btu.