Govt keeps petroleum prices unchanged for next fortnight

15 November,2022 10:16 pm

Briefing media here on Tuesday, Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar announced the government’s decision to keep the prices of Petrol, High Speed Diesel, Light Diesel, and Kerosene Oil unchanged for for next 15 days.

The minister said that as per the government decision of Nov 9, the State Bank Of Pakistan (SBP) and the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) have filed applications in the Supreme Court regarding the pending appeals in Riba case.

It is pertinent to mention that also on October 30, Dar had decided to keep petroleum prices unchanged.

Now, petrol would be available at Rs224.80 per litre, diesel at Rs235.30 per litre, kerosene oil at Rs191.83 per litre and light diesel oil at Rs186.50.