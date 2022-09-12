NEPRA okays Rs4.34 per unit hike in power tariff

12 September,2022 09:58 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Monday approved a hike in the power tariff by Rs4.34 per unit on account of the monthly fuel adjustment (MFA) for July 2022.



According to the notification issued by NEPRA , the power tariff was hiked on account of July fuel charges, which will be applicable only in September bills.



While the Central Power Purchasing Agency Guarantee (CPPAG) requested an increase of Rs 4.69 paise per unit, consumers were charged Rs 9.90 before this June FCA, which was only for one month.



The decision will not be applicable to K-electric consumers, as NEPRA’s notification further stated.