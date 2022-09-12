Country's economy heading towards right direction: Miftah

12 September,2022 01:25 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Finance Minister Miftah Ismael has said that the economy is heading in the right direction due to government’s prudent economic policies.

This he said during a meeting with Punjab Governor Muhammad Baligh ur Rehman in Lahore on Monday.

During the meeting, both discussed the economic and flood situation in the country.

The Finance Minister said that imports of auto parts will be made easier to promote the local tractor manufacturing. He said that difficult decision had to be taken to save Pakistan from bankruptcy.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said that relief and rehabilitation of flood affectees is government’s top priority. He said Federal and Provincial governments are working in close coordination for this purpose.