PSX gains 123 points, closes at 41,948 points

09 September,2022 07:00 pm

09 September,2022 07:00 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend on Friday, gaining 123.37 points, a positive change of 0.29 percent, closing at 41,948.16 against 41,824.79 points on the last working day.

A total of 146,631,042 shares were traded during the day compared to 108,704,671 shares the previous day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs.7.131 billion against Rs.4.391 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 327 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 160 of them recorded gain and 134 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 33 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were TRG Pak Ltd with 15,096,000 shares at Rs.93.82 per share, Kot Addu Power with 12,805,621 shares at Rs31.29 per share and Engro Fertilizer with 7,325,569 shares at Rs.81.09 per share.

Unilever Foods witnessed a maximum increase of Rs.500 per share price, closing at Rs.25,500 whereas the runner up was Pak Tobacco with Rs.40 rise in per share price to Rs.800.

Sapphire Tex witnessed maximum decrease of Rs.63.10 per share closing at Rs.992, followed by Bata (Pak) with Rs.40 decline to close at Rs2,050.