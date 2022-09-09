US dollar continues upward trajectory against PKR in interbank

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The US dollar continued its flight against the Pakistani rupee for the sixth consecutive session in interbank trading on Friday.

After gaining Rs4.8 in interbank, the US dollar was trading at Rs229.50 at the start of the business session.

While after August 16, dollar has gained Rs15.10 in the interbank.

It is pertinent to mention here that the State Bank of Pakistan confirmed that Pakistan has received a loan tranche of US$1.16 billion from the IMF.