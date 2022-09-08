Pakistani rupee extends losses against US dollar in interbank

KARACHI (Dunya News) - The Pakistani rupee on Thursday continued to lose its value for the fifth consecutive session against the US dollar in the interbank market.

The US dollar gained RS.2.8 in the interbank while it was traded at Rs225.50.

A day earlier, the US dollar continued its upward trajectory against the rupee despite receiving a loan tranche of US$1.16 billion from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).