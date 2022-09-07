Rupee continues to depreciate against dollar

07 September,2022 12:37 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistani Rupee continued to depreciate against the US dollar in inter-bank market on Wednesday.

During the intraday trade, the rupee was being quoted at 223.50, depreciating by Rs2.08 against the greenback.

The rupee also declined against the dollar on the second business day of the week and settled at 221.42 after declining by Re1.56.

However, the dollar is also gaining strength internationally, hitting a 24-year peak against the yen and reaching new highs versus the Australian and New Zealand dollars on Wednesday after U.S. economic data reinforced the view that the Federal Reserve will continue aggressive policy tightening.